1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO (FTSM) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,996,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 772.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 163,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO alerts:

1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR ENHANCED SHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.