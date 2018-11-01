1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,208.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $506,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,298. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.