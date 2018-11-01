1ST Source Bank Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,407,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.35 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

