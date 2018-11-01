14,490 Shares in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 61,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 70,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 18,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

In related news, insider James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KMF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.