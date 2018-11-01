$142.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to announce sales of $142.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $126.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $680.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.00 million to $731.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.13 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $812.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.85 million.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 108,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

