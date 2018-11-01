$139.98 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $139.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.03 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $125.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $545.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.28 million to $547.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $592.32 million, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $598.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 335,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,361. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $67,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,001.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,553 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

