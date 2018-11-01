11,932 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,773 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,419,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,789,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,389,000 after purchasing an additional 282,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.00. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

