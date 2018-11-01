1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,083,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 188,313 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $10.45.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares in the company, valued at $10,404,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $177,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $709,788. Company insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 6.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,851,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $684.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

