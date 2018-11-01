$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Michael Kors posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

KORS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Michael Kors stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

