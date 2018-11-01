$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 168,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 647,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

