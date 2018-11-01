$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.01 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $615,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $9,316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,560 shares of company stock worth $17,295,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

KAR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 974,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.