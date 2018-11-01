$0.04 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 114.9% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.16. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 166.15%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.