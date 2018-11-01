$0.01 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Corp. (NYSE:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. OptimizeRx reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,977. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

