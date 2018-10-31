Zoomba Price Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Zoomba has a market cap of $62,616.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00065308 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006240 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 7,675,861 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,274 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.