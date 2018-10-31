Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,103 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $46,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,467 shares of company stock worth $19,071,625. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

