Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $70,332.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004965 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00148537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00238065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $602.49 or 0.09582675 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,423,000 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.