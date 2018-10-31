Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.96 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $150,678.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

