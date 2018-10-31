Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

