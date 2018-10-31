Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) to Buy

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $99.55. 130,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,887. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.41. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 70.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,088,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

