Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carbon Black (CBLK) to Buy

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBLK. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CBLK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,875. Carbon Black has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

