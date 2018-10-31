Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Commerce (NCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

National Commerce stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.03. National Commerce has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 201,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of National Commerce by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

