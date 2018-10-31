Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viad (VVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VVI. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Viad in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of VVI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64. Viad has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). Viad had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Viad’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viad by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

