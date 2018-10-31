Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Ecology (ECOL) to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

US Ecology stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.58.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,896,902.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,427.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $692,117.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,944 shares of company stock worth $4,128,574. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in US Ecology by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

