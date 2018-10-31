Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Overseas Bank (UOVEY) to Sell

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UOB is a leading bank in Singapore that provides a wide range of financial services through its global network of over 500 offices in 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North America. It has banking subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and mainland China. UOB is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the community with our focus on children, education and the arts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Overseas Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of UOVEY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 6,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,693. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. United Overseas Bank has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. United Overseas Bank had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts expect that United Overseas Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services.

