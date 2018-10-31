Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sleep Number (SNBR) to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,974,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,074 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 195,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 611,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

