Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE HPP opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.

