Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DSW (DSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DSW Inc. is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates 514 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States under the Affiliated Business Group. DSW also owns Ebuys, Inc., a leading off price footwear and accessories retailer operating in digital marketplaces in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company also owns private-label footwear brands including Audrey Brooke, Kelly & Katie, Lulu Townsend, and Poppie Jones. “

DSW has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. DSW has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DSW by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DSW by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DSW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DSW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

