Zacks: Brokerages Set $114.00 Price Target for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $114.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Cantel Medical from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cantel Medical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.01. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $130.92.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

