Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.10 Million

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $231.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.80 million and the lowest is $229.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $214.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $958.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $961.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,990 shares of company stock worth $115,566,762 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

AWI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

