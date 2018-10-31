Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldcorp Inc. (GG) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,732,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,428. Goldcorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

