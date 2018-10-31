Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,492. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

In other news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak bought 784,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

