Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. TETRA Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTI. B. Riley began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 215.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

