Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $415,692.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,330 shares of company stock worth $1,883,695. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,115,000 after acquiring an additional 538,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 127,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,132,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 752,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

