Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). CARBO Ceramics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,832,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 16,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,267. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

