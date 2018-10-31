Yandex (YNDX) Trading Up 9.3%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price was up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 7,191,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,017,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.97 million. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in Yandex by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,543,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,862 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 37.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,924,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,233 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 72.4% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,070 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Yandex by 681.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 995,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 867,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

