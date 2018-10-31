Yamana Gold (AUY) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.59.

AUY opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $172,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 144.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 52.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 220.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 88.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 275,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

