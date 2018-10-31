Xylem (XYL) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE XYL opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Xylem by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Xylem by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

