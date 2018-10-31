XGOX One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,702.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $445,169.00 and approximately $2,702.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00340256 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020526 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001335 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

