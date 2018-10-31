Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 2,414 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cann reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.96.

NYSE:STZ opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,943,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

