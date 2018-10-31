Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.19 Million Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $1,722,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $10,849,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

