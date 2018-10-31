Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.98 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

DRE stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

