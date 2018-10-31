Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cowen Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 152.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.07. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.03.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

