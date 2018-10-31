WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $207,792.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,730.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $155,914.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,437 shares of company stock worth $7,936,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

