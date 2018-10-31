Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,856,433.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,527 shares of company stock worth $2,644,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $205,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.