Wisdom Tree Investments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,608% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,185,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 878,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

