Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. Wings has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $473,170.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00243042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.78 or 0.09555474 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

