Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

