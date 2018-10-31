Williams Companies (WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

WMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

In other news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

