William Blair Weighs in on Watsco Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $141.48 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

