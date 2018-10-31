William Blair Weighs in on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2018 Earnings (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $147.70 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

